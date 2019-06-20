City administrator to step down in July
June 20, 2019
City Administrator Robert Wolfington
By Mark Wilmes
City Administrator Robert Wolfington announced to city staff last week that he has accepted a position with the City of Montevideo and will be stepping down in July from his Tyler position. Wolfington’s last day of employment in Tyler will be July 10. He will begin duties in Montevideo on July 15. Wolfington conveyed his thanks to the city for his time here.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
