JoAnn Klein
June 20, 2019
July 26, 1936 – June 14, 2019
JoAnn (Nielsen) Kruse Klein, age 82 of rural Tyler, died peacefully while surrounded by family on Friday, June 14 at her home.
A visitation was held Tuesday, June 18, 10-11:30 a.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home in Tyler. A private family prayer service followed the visitation on Tuesday, starting at 11:30 a.m. Interment was in the Ruthton City Cemetery in Ruthton.
Arrangements were with the Hartquist Funeral Home-Tyler Chapel. To read JoAnn’s life history and sign an online registry, please visit www. hartquistfuneral.com
