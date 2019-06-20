JoAnn Klein

July 26, 1936 – June 14, 2019

JoAnn (Nielsen) Kruse Klein, age 82 of rural Tyler, died peacefully while sur­rounded by family on Fri­day, June 14 at her home.

A visitation was held Tuesday, June 18, 10-11:30 a.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home in Tyler. A private family prayer service fol­lowed the visitation on Tuesday, starting at 11:30 a.m. Interment was in the Ruthton City Cemetery in Ruthton.

Arrangements were with the Hartquist Fu­neral Home-Tyler Chapel. To read JoAnn’s life his­tory and sign an online registry, please visit www. hartquistfuneral.com