Royals take one, drop two

June 20, 2019

By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com

 
Last Wednesday the Ruthton Royals traveled to Worthington and defeated the Cubs, 12-9. Brandon Verly got the win on the mound, going six innings and giving up five runs (four earned) with three strikeouts. Chris Dougherty got the three-inning save, giving up only one earned run…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.

Filed under Sports |