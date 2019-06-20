RTR 11U places second in tournament

June 20, 2019

baseball
The RTR 11U Baseball Team took second place in the Marshall Tournament over the weekend. The young Knights beat Marshall Black 11-7, Hutchinson 3-0, and tied Howard Lake 8-8, winning their pool. The team then went into the championship, facing Marshall Orange, losing 11-5. Pictured left to right in front are Isaac Janish, Tyson Burns, Levi Tommeraasen, Levi Schultz, Gavin Schreurs and Dillan Dressen; in back are Coach Tory Schreurs, Jackson Kerkaert, Carson Lensing, Tyler Wichmann, Kolby Louwagie, Colton Thomsen, Brayden Chandler and Coach Grant Wichmann.

Filed under School, Sports |