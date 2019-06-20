RTR 11U places second in tournament



The RTR 11U Baseball Team took second place in the Marshall Tournament over the weekend. The young Knights beat Marshall Black 11-7, Hutchinson 3-0, and tied Howard Lake 8-8, winning their pool. The team then went into the championship, facing Marshall Orange, losing 11-5. Pictured left to right in front are Isaac Janish, Tyson Burns, Levi Tommeraasen, Levi Schultz, Gavin Schreurs and Dillan Dressen; in back are Coach Tory Schreurs, Jackson Kerkaert, Carson Lensing, Tyler Wichmann, Kolby Louwagie, Colton Thomsen, Brayden Chandler and Coach Grant Wichmann.

