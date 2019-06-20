RTR adds fall activities

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR School Board is proceeding with exploring the possibility of adding up to four activities for the new school year. Activities being considered for fall are cheerleading for football with an approximate budget of $5,700; gymnastics ($21,000, not including equipment, if needed); danceline ($10,000); boys and girls cross country ($9,000).

Athletic Director Dan Bettin said he has been in talks with Tracy-Milroy-Balaton about joining with danceline.

