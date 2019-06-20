RTR School Board proceeds with new construction bonds



Dr. Kelly Smith was on hand last week to answer board questions on moving forward with the sale of bonds for the new RTR school construction.

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR School Board approved a resolution to provide the sale of general obligation school building bonds at last week’s regular meeting. Financial consultant Dr. Kelly Smith was on hand to answer any questions.

“The resolution you have before you effectively sets the sale date and sale process for your school building bonds,” Smith told the board. “The sale date is July 10.”

The bids will be collected and presented on the evening of July 10—the evening of the regular July meeting.

