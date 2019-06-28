Baartman named to Marshall Independent softball first team
June 28, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
Kylea Baartman of the RTR Lady Knights was named to the first team of the area Marshall Independent softball players. There were nine area girls named to the first team and also nine players named to the second team. There were five girls named to honorable mention. Madison Burns of the Lady Knights was one of these girls.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
