Baartman named to Marshall Independent softball first team

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

Kylea Baartman of the RTR Lady Knights was named to the first team of the area Marshall Indepen­dent softball players. There were nine area girls named to the first team and also nine players named to the second team. There were five girls named to hon­orable mention. Madison Burns of the Lady Knights was one of these girls.

