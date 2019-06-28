Camden Conference teams announced for softball and baseball

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Camden conference has announced its all-conference squads for the 2019 spring seasons for softball and baseball. The RTR softball Lady Knights and the baseball Knights each had two players make the all-conference team and one player make the honorable mention list.

Pitcher Kylea Baartman and shortstop Rhaegyn Pe­tersen of the Lady Knights made the list. Both of these girls were very instrumen­tal in leading the young team to their first ever post-season win. Madison Burns, a seventh grader, was named to the honor­able mention list from the Lady Knights. Sydney Larson of the Minneota Vikings was named MVP while Heidi Boerboom of the Vikings was the coach of the year.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.