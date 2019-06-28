FEMA to visit Lyon County June 26 for disaster relief meeting



Dustin Hauschild and Joe WIlson spoke to the commissioners concerning bidding for upcoming road projects in Lincoln County.



By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lincoln County Commis­sioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 18. All commissioners were present for the meeting.

Lincoln County Emergency Manager Amber Scholten spoke to the board requesting permis­sion to travel to Chicago, Illinois for a wireless/broadband confer­ence. She was asked by the radio board to represent our region at the ARMER Radio training con­ference. When she returns, she will report to the rest of the re­gion the topics discussed at the conference. The board granted Scholten the permission she re­quested.

