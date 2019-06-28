FEMA to visit Lyon County June 26 for disaster relief meeting
Dustin Hauschild and Joe WIlson spoke to the commissioners concerning bidding for upcoming road projects in Lincoln County.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lincoln County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 18. All commissioners were present for the meeting.
Lincoln County Emergency Manager Amber Scholten spoke to the board requesting permission to travel to Chicago, Illinois for a wireless/broadband conference. She was asked by the radio board to represent our region at the ARMER Radio training conference. When she returns, she will report to the rest of the region the topics discussed at the conference. The board granted Scholten the permission she requested.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
