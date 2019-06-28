Relay For Life Friday in Ivanhoe



Relay For Life of Lincoln County returns to Gilson Field in Ivanhoe this week.

By Mark Wilmes

Hundreds of participants will come together this weekend in Ivanhoe to honor cancer survi­vors and their caregivers and to pay tribute to those for whom the cure did not come soon enough. The American Cancer Society Relay For Life event ignites team spirit among participants and works to raise funds used to save lives and create more birthdays by helping you stay well, helping you get well, by finding cures, and by fighting back.

The 2019 Relay For Life of Lincoln County will be at Ivan­hoe’s Gilson Field this year…

