Tyler youth headed to national TKD tournament



Colby Frahm pictured with Brookings coach Mark Anawaski and Tyler coach Patty Jurrens.

By Mark Wilmes

This week the 2019 USA Taekwondo National Championships arrive in Minneapolis. Due to his success at the 2019 Minnesota championships, Colby Frahm of Tyler will be one of the competitors at the event. Colby, the son of Chad and Sandy Frahm, will be one of 12 state champs competing as a red belt in Cadet Sparring on July 1. Each competitor will have three one-minute rounds with single elimination. The top four take home a medal and certificate, and a chance at a world class ranking.

Colby will weigh in Sunday night and spar on Monday.

