Variance request, city administrator position discussed
June 28, 2019
City Administrator Robert Wolfington and Mayor Joan Jagt at last week’s special meeting of the Tyler City Council.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Tyler City Council met for a special meeting on Thursday, June 20. Council members present included Tim Sanderson, Ken Jensen, Cricket Raschke and Mayor Joan Jagt. City Administrator Robert Wolfington was also present.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting began with discussion on a variance requested by Kevin Kuestermeyer to build a garage on his property…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, Government |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login