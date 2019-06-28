Wildcats record falls to 4-3

Submitted by

Mike Tiedeman

The Buffalo Ridge Wild­cats fell to the undefeated Watertown Rebels by a score of 33-19 in Lake Ben­ton Saturday night. The Wildcats lost earlier in the season to the Rebels, who are now 7-0. The Wildcats also lost last weekend to the Crusaders, 26-24, to give them a 4-win, 3-loss season so far as they head into their last game of the regular season. The Wild­cats are currently in third place in the Western Con­ference.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.