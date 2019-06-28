Wildcats record falls to 4-3
June 28, 2019
Submitted by
Mike Tiedeman
The Buffalo Ridge Wildcats fell to the undefeated Watertown Rebels by a score of 33-19 in Lake Benton Saturday night. The Wildcats lost earlier in the season to the Rebels, who are now 7-0. The Wildcats also lost last weekend to the Crusaders, 26-24, to give them a 4-win, 3-loss season so far as they head into their last game of the regular season. The Wildcats are currently in third place in the Western Conference.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
