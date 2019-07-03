Garden tour
July 3, 2019
The Tyler Area Community Club will hold a Garden Tour on July 11 from 3 p.m.
to 8 p.m. The public will be able to view home gardens of Mic and Kathi VanDevere
(pictured above); Jim and Beth Boyle; Barry and Marlys Christensen; Carroll and Joyce Friedrichs and Kent and Deb Mikkelsen. Stop in at ElBell’s on W. Bradley Street for a $10 tour ticket, treats and special deals.
For more photos, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
