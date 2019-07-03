May 4, 1935 – June 20, 2019

Glenn Krog, age 84 of Lake Benton, passed away Thursday, June 20 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Visitation was Monday, June 24, 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Funeral ser­vice was Tuesday, June 25, 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment was in Diamond Lake Cemetery in Diamond Lake Township, rural Lake Benton.

Glenn Ledet Krog was born May 4, 1935 to Jorgen and Selma (Jensen) Krog on the family farm in Diamond Lake Township, rural Lake Benton, where he would continue to reside for his entire life.

He is survived by his brother Dale (Karen) Krog of Tracy; niece Carla (Steve) Thein of Owatonna; great-niece Madelyn and great-nephew Mason; and many extended relatives and friends. He was greeted in Heaven by his parents and nephew, Lance Krog.