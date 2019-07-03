Hoping for a cure…

relay03

The annual Relay For Life of Lincoln County event was held at Gilson Field in Ivanhoe on Friday evening. Pictured above: Lincoln County cancer survivors gathered for a photo before Friday’s ceremony. Pictured below are members of the Leadership Team with their annual group hug. Nearly $30,000 has been raised so far, with fundraising continuing through Aug. 20.

relay24

