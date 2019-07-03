Royals drop three
July 3, 2019
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The Ruthton Royals suffered three losses over the past week in amateur baseball action. The local nine traveled to Adrian on Friday, losing 11-2 to the A’s. Brandon Verly was tagged with the loss, giving up four runs on only four hits over five innings. Dain LaRock went 3-for-5 at the plate. Colin O’Rourke was 2-for-4, with Ryan Bridgewater and Eric Wiering each driving in one of the Royals two runs.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
