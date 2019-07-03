Ruthton set to celebrate America’s birthday July 4th
July 3, 2019
By Mark Wilmes
The annual Ruthton 4th of July celebration arrives on Thursday with a full day of activities. The celebration will kick off with the 5K Run/Walk. Registration is 7:30 a.m. with an 8 a.m. start. At 10 a.m. lineup will commence at Peace Lutheran Church for the parade that starts at 11 a.m. This year’s prize will go to the best superhero.
Following the parade a potluck lunch will be presented downtown at the city park…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |
