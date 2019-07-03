TACC “Celebrate the Positive”



The newest Celebrate the Positive selection by the TACC is Neil Witte, pictured last week at the Tyler Swimming Pool.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The Tyler Area Community Club has chosen its third Cel­ebrate the Positive community member. The TACC hopes to celebrate a new person each month who may not always be in the headlines, but has done significant work behind the scenes to better the community. Each winner will be interviewed for the paper and receive $25 in Tyler Bucks.

The newest Tyler resident to be chosen is Neil Witte. Witte has taught 28 years at RTR Mid­dle School. He teaches science, coaches one-act plays, directs the spring plays and coaches volleyball and speech, working countless hours after school and in his spare time helping young people.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.