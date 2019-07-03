Tyler city council hires DSI for admin services
City Administrator Robert Wolfington at his last regular meeting before moving on to his new position with the City of Montevideo.
By Mark Wilmes
Vince Robinson of Development Services. Inc. (DSI) was on hand to discuss helping with city administrator duties while the search for a new administrator is being conducted. Current administrator Robert Wolfington will be taking a new position with the City of Montevideo in July. Wolfington said DSI had submitted a preliminary proposal to serve in the interim.
“We have a proposal from DSI to contract for administrative services as you are looking for your city administrator,” Wolfington said. “They would work with the city on various things including the sewer project. They also offer services for minutes of meetings if you’d like that.”
