Tyler Legion commemorative pictorial postmark out Sept. 16



Tribute graphic designer Amber Knudson with the Tyler Legion commemorative pictorial postmark.

By Duane Blake, cmdr.

Tyler American Legion

In September, the United States Postal Service will be issuing a pictorial postmark to commem­orate the 100th anniversary of Tyler Legion Post 185. The pic­torial postmark was designed by Tyler Tribute graphic designer Amber (Casperson) Knudson. Tyler Postmaster Dawn Wichern submitted the application for the postmark on request of Tyler Legion Post 185. The Tyler Post Office will be a temporary sta­tion for the use of the postmark. The postmark is only valid be­ginning Sept. 16 to the end of the month. To have your mail hand canceled with this commemora­tive pictorial postmark go to the Tyler Post Office during regular postal hours from Sept. 16-Sept. 30 and request the use of this postmark.

