Tyler Legion commemorative pictorial postmark out Sept. 16
Tribute graphic designer Amber Knudson with the Tyler Legion commemorative pictorial postmark.
By Duane Blake, cmdr.
Tyler American Legion
In September, the United States Postal Service will be issuing a pictorial postmark to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Tyler Legion Post 185. The pictorial postmark was designed by Tyler Tribute graphic designer Amber (Casperson) Knudson. Tyler Postmaster Dawn Wichern submitted the application for the postmark on request of Tyler Legion Post 185. The Tyler Post Office will be a temporary station for the use of the postmark. The postmark is only valid beginning Sept. 16 to the end of the month. To have your mail hand canceled with this commemorative pictorial postmark go to the Tyler Post Office during regular postal hours from Sept. 16-Sept. 30 and request the use of this postmark.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |
admin login