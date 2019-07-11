Danebod Lodge dedication Sunday

The formal dedication of the new Danebod Lodge will take place on Sunday, July 14, 3 p.m. at Danebod on the deck of the new facility in Tyler. Although Danebod Lodge has been in use since last December, the final landscaping and cement work was recently finished, completing this five-year project. The Lodge is open to the public for rental of sleeping rooms with private bath as well as for meetings. Rooms to rent have single beds, are spacious and fully handicap-accessible. With rental of the room, one has access to the common room and kitchenette. The common area is also available to rent separately.

