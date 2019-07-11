Girl Scouts donate money



Pictured left to right in front are Ellie Devries, Kelly Kallemeyn, Claire Brandt, Kendra Gleis, Grace Devries, Laura Minet, Izzy Blagdon, Elsie Bedow, Brynlee Behnke and Rorye Jobe; in back are Pool Manager Neil Witte, Lifeguard/Swim Coach Madison Witte, Kamryn Novak, Payton Johansen, Brooke Struthers, Aubree Bales, Sophie Blagdon, Trinity Halling, Abbie Timm, and Girl Scout leaders Karie Novak and Amber Behnke.

By Mark Wilmes

The Tyler Swimming Pool recently received a $2,000 donation from the RTR Area Girl Scouts. The money was raised from the last Girl Scout cookie season. Pool Manager Neil Witte said good use was made of the generous donation.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.