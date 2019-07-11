Hess, Gravley and Wichmann make Marshall Independent baseball all-area list
July 11, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Marshall Independent has made their announcement of its all-area baseball squad for the 2019 spring season. Payton Hess of the RTR Baseball Knights made the first team, while Hayden Gravley made the second team. Cody Wichmann of the Knights made the honorable mention list. There were nine players on both the first and second teams and five players making the honorable mention squad.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
