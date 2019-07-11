Hess, Gravley and Wichmann make Marshall Independent baseball all-area list

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Marshall Indepen­dent has made their an­nouncement of its all-area baseball squad for the 2019 spring season. Payton Hess of the RTR Baseball Knights made the first team, while Hayden Gravley made the second team. Cody Wich­mann of the Knights made the honorable mention list. There were nine players on both the first and sec­ond teams and five play­ers making the honorable mention squad.

