Inaugural Legion baseball season a success



Pictured left to right in front are Brayden Appel, Jack Christianson, Corbyn Sitzmann, Sam Nibbe, Isaac Dagel and Cody Wichmann; in back are Payton Hess, Kyle Fischer, Logan Lamote, Hayden Gravley and Aiden Wichmann. Not pictured is Dalton Muecke. American Legion members standing are Gary Lindahl (Post 506), Dennis Petersen Post 506), Leon Mortland (Post 506), Larry Myers (Post 185), Loren Wood (Post 460), Norman Fuhrman (Post 506), and Steve Schulte (Post 506).

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR Junior American Legion Baseball teams used a classic baseball pose for a special team photo prior to their home opener against Tracy earlier this summer. Legion members from Russell Post 460, Tyler Post 185 and Ruthton Post 506 formed a Color Guard squad that were on hand for the event. Tyler Post Commander Duane Blake said the three posts are jointly sponsoring the current Junior American Legion baseball team.

