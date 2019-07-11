Road and bridge projects discussed by the county board
July 11, 2019
Lincoln County Environmental Officer Robert Olsen spoke to the board about recycling sites in Hendricks and Verdi. Pictured from left are Commissioner Corey Sik, Commissioner Rick Hamer, Auditor-Treasurer Deb Vierhuf and Olsen.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 2 at the Lincoln County Courthouse. All commissioners were present.
Nancy Walker of Southwest Health and Human Services (SWHHS) spoke to the council about approving a resolution supporting Prime West as the health plan provider for Lincoln County. According to Walker, every four to five years, procurement takes place…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, Government |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login