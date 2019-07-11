Royals drop a pair
July 11, 2019
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The Ruthton Royals traveled to Luverne last Wednesday to face the Redbirds in Gopher baseball action. Ruthton came out on the short end of a 14-3 score. Brandon Verly took the loss for the Royals. Eric Wiering was 2-for-4 at the plate with one RBI. Colin O’Rourke went 1-for-2 with a pair of runs batted in.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Sports |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login