Royals drop a pair

By Mark Wilmes

The Ruthton Royals traveled to Luverne last Wednesday to face the Redbirds in Gopher base­ball action. Ruthton came out on the short end of a 14-3 score. Brandon Verly took the loss for the Royals. Eric Wiering was 2-for-4 at the plate with one RBI. Colin O’Rourke went 1-for-2 with a pair of runs batted in.

