Velkommen to Æbleskiver Days at the Danebod campus

The Danebod Lutheran Church campus will be hosting a variety of ac­tivities during Æbleskiver Days as they have done in the past. With the recent completion of the new Danebod Lodge, ongoing tours will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Along with the tours they will be offering an opportunity to win a free one-night stay for two in the new lodge. The date will need to be arranged around family camps and other scheduled activi­ties. Stop up at the Dane­bod Lodge on Saturday of Æbleskiver Days from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to register for this mini vacation.

