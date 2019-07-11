Velkommen to Æbleskiver Days at the Danebod campus
The Danebod Lutheran Church campus will be hosting a variety of activities during Æbleskiver Days as they have done in the past. With the recent completion of the new Danebod Lodge, ongoing tours will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Along with the tours they will be offering an opportunity to win a free one-night stay for two in the new lodge. The date will need to be arranged around family camps and other scheduled activities. Stop up at the Danebod Lodge on Saturday of Æbleskiver Days from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to register for this mini vacation.
