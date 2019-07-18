Danebod Lodge dedication held



Many Tyler residents as well as Danebod Family Campers from throughout the country were on hand for Sunday’s dedication of the new Danebod Lodge.

By Mark Wilmes

The new Danebod Lodge dedication was held on Sunday afternoon at the new facility. John Bornhoft addressed the crowd of local residents and family campers who attended the event.

“The project started in 2013 when the August Danebod Family Camp donated $1,000 to start the fund,” Bornhoft said. “There were 215 separate donations to the building and they ranged anywhere from $10 to $100,000. Currently we are at about $509,000 raised and when the bills are paid we will have spent $512,000. We’re about $3,000 short. With that being said, we are going to get it covered one way or another. It will be donated to the Danebod Folk School with no debt.”

