Eight RTR students compete at National STAR event



Clockwise from top left: Chase Christensen, Jaden Borman, Josh Kraft, Connor Kremin and Emma Althoff, Kai Drake, Eryn Kraft, and Grace Klumper

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA)’s Na­tional Leadership Confer­ence (NLC) was held June 28-July 4 in Anaheim, California. More than 8,700 participants from across the country gath­ered together to attend leadership and program trainings, hear national speakers, meet youth leaders from across the nation, participate in competitive events, and explore college and ca­reer options…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.