Eight RTR students compete at National STAR event
July 18, 2019
Clockwise from top left: Chase Christensen, Jaden Borman, Josh Kraft, Connor Kremin and Emma Althoff, Kai Drake, Eryn Kraft, and Grace Klumper
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA)’s National Leadership Conference (NLC) was held June 28-July 4 in Anaheim, California. More than 8,700 participants from across the country gathered together to attend leadership and program trainings, hear national speakers, meet youth leaders from across the nation, participate in competitive events, and explore college and career options…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, School |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login