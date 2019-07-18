

Engineer It! 4-H Day Camp was held July 8 at the Tyler Pool Park, where participants made craft stick catapults. Pictured left to right in front are Evan Jensen, Tyson Vos, Connor Johansen, Eva Erb, Skyy Anderson, Corbin Hatton and Archer Bedow; in back are Tate Johansen, Tucker Vos, Everett Erb, Bennett Bedow, Branton St. Aubin, Trevor Dagel, Elsie Bedow and Lily Wiering. Not pictured are Merrick Bloom and Madalyn Wooge.

Participants in the Engi­neer It! Day Camp learned about different types of engineers, simple ma­chines, and how to work together to solve different challenges. This day camp was held on July 8 at the Tyler Pool Park with 16 youth participants.

Participants learned about what an engineer is and what they do. We learned about civil en­gineers, mechanical en­gineers, aerospace engi­neers, chemical engineers, and industrial engineers.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.