“Farmer of the Year” comes to Tyler
July 18, 2019
A special one-night-only screening of the award-winning comedy-drama, shot largely in Tyler, comes to the Danebod Gym Hall.
Yellow House Films announces a special screening of the “coming of aging” feature film, “Farmer of the Year.” The film, by the husband and wife team of Kathy Swanson and Vince O’Connell, stars Emmy-nominated Barry Corbin (“Northern Exposure,” “No Country for Old Men,” “Urban Cowboy,” “War Games”), Mackinlee Waddell (“Good Christian Belles”), and Terry Kiser (“Weekend at Bernie’s”) and is their first feature.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
