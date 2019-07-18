“Farmer of the Year” comes to Tyler

A special one-night-only screening of the award-winning comedy-drama, shot largely in Tyler, comes to the Danebod Gym Hall.

Yellow House Films an­nounces a special screen­ing of the “coming of ag­ing” feature film, “Farmer of the Year.” The film, by the husband and wife team of Kathy Swanson and Vince O’Connell, stars Emmy-nominated Barry Corbin (“Northern Expo­sure,” “No Country for Old Men,” “Urban Cowboy,” “War Games”), Mackinlee Waddell (“Good Christian Belles”), and Terry Kiser (“Weekend at Bernie’s”) and is their first feature.

