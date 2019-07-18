Policies and fees for RTR 2019-20 school year discussed



Dr. Kelly Smith of Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors spoke to the RTR School Board about the School Building Bonds and Ag 2 School Credits at Wednesday’s meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

The RTR School Board met for their regular meeting on Wednesday, July 10 at the RTR Middle School Cafeteria. All board members were present; however, Superintendent Dave Marlette was absent for an unexpected family event.

During the public forum, John Bornhoft spoke to the board concerning the RTR Educational Foundation. Bornhoft reported that the foundation is busy with their promotional and fundraising efforts. He requested that the board consider the naming rights for specific rooms in the new school, such as the auditorium, music room or gymnasiums…

