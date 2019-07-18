Royals win two, open playoffs tonight in Jackson

By Mark Wilmes

The Ruthton Royals played host to Tracy last Wednesday, defeating the Engineers by a score of 12-2. Brandon Verly went the distance for Ruthton, giving up a pair of runs on seven hits and racked up seven strikeouts. Shay Wabeke had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double…

