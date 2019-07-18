‘Skiver Days arrives in Tyler next week
July 18, 2019
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The 2019 Æbleskiver Days celebration arrives next week. The weekend kicks off with the search for wooden ‘skiver for a chance at $50 in Tyler Bucks. Clues will begin on Wednesday in our newspaper as well as the Tribute and Æbleskiver Days Facebook pages.
Friday will be the golf tournament with registration beginning at 8 a.m. From 5-7 p.m. will be a picnic supper at the Tyler Pool followed by pool games and open swim for free admission…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
