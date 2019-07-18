Wildcats end season with playoff loss to Crusaders

Wildcat Sports

By Michael Tiedeman

The Buffalo Ridge Wild­cats ended their season with a loss to the Sioux Empire Crusaders in Har­risburg, South Dakota on Saturday night by a score of 18-16.

The Wildcats gave up a safety in the first quarter, which turned out to be the difference in the game, as both teams scored twice with successful 2-point conversions following…

