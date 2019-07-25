Alva “Turk” Therkildsen – Navy veteran

By Richard Siemers

Tribute Contributor



It is impossible to imagine what it is like to be in combat during a war unless one has been there. Alva “Turk” Therkildsen has been there. He was there for 16 months without a break. And he has the hearing aids to prove it.

Turk served on the destroyer USS PRICHETT (DD 561) in the South Pacific. Even the way he got there is a bit of a story.

“My folks were poor,” he said, his dad working at Stork Produce for 11¢ an hour. “I quit school at 15 and went to work for a farmer so the folks didn’t have to feed me, got $10 a month plus board and room.”

After a year-and-a-half he took a bus to Minneapolis, thinking he could do better there. He found a house on Hennepin Avenue with a “Rooms for Rent” sign and knocked on the door. He was still a teenager.

