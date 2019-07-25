Avera Tyler re-designated as Level 4 Trauma hospital



Pictured are Heidi Hansen, CNP; Sheena Strom, RN; and Sarah Griesse, who worked on the trauma designation process.

Avera Tyler has again been designated a level 4 trauma hospital by the Minnesota Department of Health. Avera Tyler has voluntarily participated in the designation process to be part of Minnesota’s statewide trauma system since 2010. The process includes an outside review of the hospital’s resources and capabilities to care for trauma patients. Avera Tyler met standards of commitment, clinical and equipment resources and staff training. The hospital also participates in a con­tinuous performance im­provement process.

