It’s time once again for all the treasure hunters to keep a keen eye around Tyler for the hidden æbleskiver.

Each day between Wednesday, July 24 and Saturday, July 27 new clues will be posted on the community sign and the Æbleskiver Days and Tyler Tribute Facebook pages.

Keep an eye out for the clues for your chance to win $50 in Tyler bucks.

First clue to find the hidden æbleskiver.

1. On public land you’ll find the prize,

It’s made of wood and baseball-size.

Filed under Community