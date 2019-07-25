Local players find success in youth softball

The Dell Rapids DeKalb 12U team took home the state title, going undefeat­ed all weekend and only allowing six total runs. They won their opening game on Friday afternoon over Siouxland Fastpitch by a score of 14-2. They followed that win with an­other win on Friday over Lennox by a score of 13-0. Dell Rapids continued to roll on Saturday with a win over Tyndall 11-2 and a win over SWAT 6-2. SWAT battled back to get another chance at Dell Rapids, but Dell Rapids blanked SWAT 3-0 for the championship. RTR player Kya Alderson pitched all five games – 23 innings, pitching one no-hitter, striking out 43, and allowing only six runs. Alderson was the lead­ing hitter, with seven hits throughout the weekend. Audrey Hubers, Elly Olson and Rylee Bird were on the board with multiple hits. Hubers leads the way with 18 stolen bases, with Al­derson and Bird following with 16 each…

