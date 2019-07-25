Once upon a time…



From left: Rion Moat of Russell, Luke Bielfeldt of Brookings, South Dakota, Noah Greer of Lake Benton, Jenna Holien of Marshall, Emma Lipinski of Ivanhoe, Alex Duus of Tyler, Jacob Haen of Minneota, Jackson Jeremiason of Minneota, Chesney Panka of Minneota, Jocelyn Klein of Tyler, Emily Kern of Tyler, Sharon Hudson of Lake Benton and Eric Fish of Lake Benton as various fairytale characters in “Shrek: The Musical” opening at the Lake Benton Opera House on Thursday.

