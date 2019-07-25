Royals season ends

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The Ruthton Royals season ended last week after dropping two play­off games to the Jackson Bulls.

On Wednesday, the team traveled to Jackson for the first game of a best-of-three series in the first round of the playoffs and lost 6-0. Brandon Verly took the loss pitching all eight innings giving up two earned runs on seven hits with five K’s.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.