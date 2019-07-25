Royals season ends
July 25, 2019
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The Ruthton Royals season ended last week after dropping two playoff games to the Jackson Bulls.
On Wednesday, the team traveled to Jackson for the first game of a best-of-three series in the first round of the playoffs and lost 6-0. Brandon Verly took the loss pitching all eight innings giving up two earned runs on seven hits with five K’s.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
