Time to get your ‘skiver on
July 25, 2019
By Mark Wilmes
The annual salute to the town’s Danish heritage and æbleskivers has arrived. Æbleskiver Days events begin Friday, July 26 and will run through the weekend.
The celebration kicks off on Friday with the Æbleskiver Days Golf Tournament, a 3-person best shot tournament, which begins with a 9 a.m. shotgun start at the Tyler Golf Club. From 5-7 p.m. a community picnic supper (free-will donation) is scheduled at the Tyler Swimming Pool, followed by a pool party with lots of games running from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The popular area band IV Play will start at 9 p.m. at the Kronborg Inn.
