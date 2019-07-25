Time to get your ‘skiver on

By Mark Wilmes

The annual salute to the town’s Danish heritage and æbleskivers has arrived. Æbleskiver Days events begin Friday, July 26 and will run through the weekend.

The celebration kicks off on Friday with the Æbleskiver Days Golf Tournament, a 3-person best shot tournament, which be­gins with a 9 a.m. shotgun start at the Tyler Golf Club. From 5-7 p.m. a community picnic supper (free-will donation) is scheduled at the Tyler Swimming Pool, fol­lowed by a pool party with lots of games running from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The popular area band IV Play will start at 9 p.m. at the Kronborg Inn.

