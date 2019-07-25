Wilmes to be installed as 2019 Friend of the Opera House



Mark Wilmes of Tyler will be honored as the newest “Friend of the Opera House” before the Aug. 3 evening performance of “Shrek: The Musical.”

By Shelly Finzen

Periodically, the Lake Benton Opera House board selects one individual who has given over and above of their time, dedi­cation and energy to the Opera House and its productions. The 2019 Friend of the Opera House is Mark Wilmes of Tyler. Wilmes has given his time and talents to the Lake Benton Opera House for nearly three decades. Wilmes is the 17th recipient in 46 years.

Wilmes began participating in Opera House productions years ago. “My first involvement was 1992 with a small role in ‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,”’ he said. “I had enjoyed a few shows at the theater previously, includ­ing seeing Kathy in a play or two back before we were married.”…

