Frahm ranked ninth in nation



Pictured left: Colby Frahm at the National TKD Championships earlier this month with coaches Mark Anawski and Patty Jurrens. Picture right: Colby participated in a TKD demonstration Saturday with the Minnesota Dragons of Tyler.

By Mark Wilmes

After all the stats were collected and tabulated from the National TKD Championships earlier this month, Colby Frahm of Tyler ended up being ranked ninth in the nation in his division.

“He lost his match, but put up a good fight,” Colby’s mom, Sandy, told the Tribute. “It was an awe­some experience. We got to watch some of the competition, past competitors in their matches and cheer them on. It was so much fun to see everyone we knew, like a big family.”

