More winners!



Winners of the Æbleskiver Car Show, from left to right, are Dale Remme of Ghent, third place for his 1949 Dodge Powerwagon; Curt Dressen of Tyler, second place for his 1964 Thunderbird convertible; and Anthony Johnson of Tyler, first place for his 1971 Ford F100. There were 40 entries in the car show; winners were voted on by the spectators.



Pictured left to right are Jimmy Overgaauw, golf cart winner; Sonja Lund, second place winner – $250; and Josh Hook, third place winner – $150.