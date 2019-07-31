“Shrek” shows selling out!



Rion Moat of Russell, as Humpty Dumpty, is one of the fun characters bringing “Shrek: the Musical” to the Lake Benton Opera House stage.



Pictured are Gena Maria Koeberl of Tyler as Fiona, Alan Riedel of Brookings, South Dakota as Shrek, and Tom Schmitt of Porter as Donkey performing a scene from “Shrek: the Musical.” The Lake Benton Opera House production will have six more shows this week, July 31-Aug. 4.