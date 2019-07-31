Vollmer and crew bring home the big prize in ‘Skiver tournament



Æbleskiver Championship Flight and Shootout Champs Bill Vollmer, Hudson Van Drunen and Paul Van Drunen.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The 2019 Æbleskiver Golf Tournament was an­other huge success as 68 teams played 18 holes of golf to determine five flight champions. The weather was about as perfect as possible. As in past years, the five flight champions headed to hole 15 to face elimination, one at a time, until there would be only one team left.

The winner of the top flight and best score of the day was the team of Bill Vollmer, Paul VanDrunen and Hudsen VanDrunen. They would shoot a 58 score, 13 under par. The second place winner in that flight was the Wayne Halsne team with a score of 60. The Shaun Thomas team finished third with a score of 60.

