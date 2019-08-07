City narrows administrator search



Vince Robinson of Development Services Incorporated (DSI) was on hand at Monday’s Tyler City Council meeting. DSI is handling city administrator duties for the city until a new administrator is hired.

By Mark Wilmes

The Tyler City Council presented three finalists for the city administrator position at Monday evening’s regular monthly meeting. Councilperson Scott Dressen was not present at the meeting. The council received seven applications for the position. The personnel committee recommended four candidates, with one of those not responding to a request to interview. Finalists include the following:

Stephanie LaBrune is currently an administrative assistant with the Pipestone County Zoning and Environmental Services/Pipestone County Soil and Water Conservation District where she has been employed for the past 11 years. She holds an Associate’s Degree from Southeast Technical Institute in Business Administration.

