Class of 1959 enjoys 60-year reunion



The Tyler High School Class of 1959 members attended their 60-year reunion at the Tyler Golf Club on July 27. The next reunion will be in 2022. Pictured seated in front are Sylvia Dam Jacoby, Ilona Jensen Henricksen, Eunice Halling Hevrick, Beverly Wiering Wambeke, Janet Jensen Andersen, Bonnye Blomgren Pysz and Shirley Halsne Johnson. Standing behind them are Les Miller, Glen Sorensen, Rolland Johnson, Lynda Buckholtz Larson, Ruth Ann Jensen Nelson, Dale Schak, Barbara Nielsen Jorgensen, Loren Halling and Steven Stensgaard.

